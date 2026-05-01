Japan Airlines to deploy humanoid luggage robots at Haneda Airport
Technology
Starting May 2026, Japan Airlines will use humanoid robots to handle luggage at Tokyo's Haneda Airport.
With more tourists on the way and not enough staff, thanks to an aging workforce and tough immigration rules, the airline is turning to G1 robots from China's Unitree for help with ground tasks like loading bags.
Robots intended to stabilize Haneda operations
This project, running through 2028 with GMO Internet Group, is all about keeping things running smoothly at one of the world's busiest airports.
By letting robots take over some jobs, Japan Airlines hopes to keep service steady even when workers are in short supply.
It's a big step for AI and robotics in aviation.