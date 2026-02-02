First-in-the-world: Japan drills rare earths from 6,000m-deep in Pacific Ocean

Japan has made a groundbreaking achievement in deep-sea resource exploration by successfully extracting rare earth-rich sediment from a depth of 6,000 meters in the Pacific Ocean . The historic feat was accomplished by a team of researchers using the advanced drilling vessel Chikyu. The samples collected could potentially lead to new energy technologies and economic security for Japan, lowering its dependence on foreign suppliers of these critical minerals.

Collection Sediment samples to be analyzed for rare earth concentration The sediment was collected near the remote Pacific island of Minami Torishima, in a mission that tested the feasibility of extracting rare earths from extreme ocean depths. The thin layers of sediment brought up will now be analyzed to measure the concentration of rare earth elements. This breakthrough is seen as a major step toward self-reliance in critical minerals for Japan's technology and energy industries.

Project leadership Project led by Japan's METI and JAMSTEC The historic project was spearheaded by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) in partnership with the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC). The successful operation showcases the country's cutting-edge maritime technology and ambition to lead in ocean-based mineral extraction. It is also a major milestone in the global quest for alternative sources of rare earth elements, which are essential for modern technology.

Technological significance Rare earth elements' significance and China's dominance Rare earth elements are critical for electric vehicles, smartphones, wind turbines, military equipment and other high-tech devices. China currently dominates global production, making alternative sources a strategic priority for countries like Japan. The sediment retrieved from the deep-sea site is believed to contain enough of these elements to last centuries, possibly changing how Japan sources these crucial materials and reducing dependence on a single source.

