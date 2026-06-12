Japan's H3 rocket successfully launches after previous failure
What's the story
Japan's flagship H3 rocket has successfully launched, marking a major milestone for the country's space industry. The launch comes months after a failed attempt to place a geolocation satellite into orbit. The successful mission took place on Friday from the Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan, with live footage showing the moment of lift-off at 9:53am local time.
Mission details
Six small satellites were carried into orbit by H3
The H3 rocket successfully carried six small satellites into orbit. Among them were Tokyo University of Science's "Umitsubame," which observes Earth and other targets with a high-performance camera, and Shizuoka University's "Shiraito," testing space debris capture technology. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) confirmed the success of the second-stage combustion, action control, and trajectory in a live YouTube broadcast about six minutes after lift-off.
Global competition
The H3 rocket was developed to enhance Japan's rocket industry
The H3 rocket was developed to enhance the international competitiveness of Japan's rocket industry. It is seen as a potential competitor to SpaceX's Falcon 9 and could one day be used for cargo delivery to lunar bases. JAXA has been under pressure to improve its launch success rate, with plans for up to eight H3 launches a year, according to an official who spoke during the live broadcast.