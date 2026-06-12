Japan's H3 rocket successfully launches after previous failure

Global competition

The H3 rocket was developed to enhance Japan's rocket industry

The H3 rocket was developed to enhance the international competitiveness of Japan's rocket industry. It is seen as a potential competitor to SpaceX's Falcon 9 and could one day be used for cargo delivery to lunar bases. JAXA has been under pressure to improve its launch success rate, with plans for up to eight H3 launches a year, according to an official who spoke during the live broadcast.