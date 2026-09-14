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Home / News / Technology News / Tokyo now has an 'ambulance' for humanoid robots
Tokyo now has an 'ambulance' for humanoid robots
The innovative service has been developed by GMO Internet Group

Tokyo now has an 'ambulance' for humanoid robots

By Dwaipayan Roy
Sep 14, 2026
06:01 pm
What's the story

Japan has unveiled a unique kind of emergency vehicle, an "ambulance" for humanoid robots. The innovative service has been developed by GMO Internet Group through GMO Air. The vehicle will carry engineers, repair equipment, spare parts and even a replacement humanoid to robots that break down at work sites. It aims to minimize the downtime of humanoid robots deployed at commercial locations.

Operational details

It acts as a mobile robotics workshop

The vehicle acts as a mobile robotics workshop. When a humanoid robot malfunctions, engineers can take the vehicle to the site with diagnostic tools and replacement parts.

They can inspect and repair the machine on-site without removing it from operation.

If immediate repairs aren't possible, they can bring in a spare humanoid robot to take over while the damaged one is taken for servicing.

Human involvement

It's not an autonomous machine

Despite its futuristic appearance, the "robot ambulance" isn't an autonomous machine. The vehicle is driven and staffed by human engineers who carry computers, tools, parts, and robots needed for maintenance. This makes it more like roadside assistance for humanoid machines than a robotic ambulance.

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Need for support

The need for such a vehicle

Humanoid robots are increasingly being developed for real-world tasks in factories, warehouses, hotels and other commercial environments.

However, more robots in the field also mean more potential breakdowns.

A damaged robot sent back to a service center could remain unavailable for days.

A mobile repair team can instead bring technicians and parts directly to the machine, reducing downtime significantly.

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Infrastructure development

Infrastructure development around humanoid robotics

The robot ambulance represents a major step in the infrastructure development around humanoid robotics.

These machines will need more than just artificial intelligence and advanced hardware to operate at scale. They will also require maintenance, spare parts, diagnostics and rapid replacement systems.

GMO currently has one such vehicle based at its Tokyo headquarters but could expand its fleet if demand increases.

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