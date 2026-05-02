Japanese researchers begin human trials for drug to regrow teeth

USAG-1 antibody spurs tooth regrowth

The science centers around blocking a protein called USAG-1, which usually stops extra teeth from forming.

By using an antibody to turn off USAG-1, scientists got mice to grow extra molars and even helped dogs regrow missing premolars.

Human trials started at Kyoto University Hospital in late 2024 with adults aged 30-64; by April 2026, the results look safe and promising so far.

Next up: they're hoping to test the drug with children born without any teeth — potentially changing how dentists treat tooth loss for good.