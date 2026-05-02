Japanese researchers begin human trials for drug to regrow teeth
Japanese researchers have kicked off human trials for a new drug that could help people regrow lost teeth: no more relying just on dentures or implants.
The treatment wakes up dormant tooth buds, letting your body naturally grow new teeth.
If all goes well, this game-changing option could be available by 2030 and might help anyone who's lost teeth from aging, accidents, or genetic conditions.
USAG-1 antibody spurs tooth regrowth
The science centers around blocking a protein called USAG-1, which usually stops extra teeth from forming.
By using an antibody to turn off USAG-1, scientists got mice to grow extra molars and even helped dogs regrow missing premolars.
Human trials started at Kyoto University Hospital in late 2024 with adults aged 30-64; by April 2026, the results look safe and promising so far.
Next up: they're hoping to test the drug with children born without any teeth — potentially changing how dentists treat tooth loss for good.