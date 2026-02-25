Japan's Buddharoid is a monk robot that dispenses spiritual advice
Technology
Kyoto University just introduced Buddharoid, a humanoid robot monk.
Unveiled at a temple in February 2026, this faceless robot walks with calm, monk-like movements and shares advice from Buddhist scriptures—all while dressed in simple gray robes.
The humanoid can bow and perform the classic gassho prayer pose
Created by Professor Seiji Kumagai, Buddharoid can walk slowly, bow, and perform the classic gassho prayer pose.
Its voice and gestures are synced for a more natural feel when it offers spiritual advice.
Japan is facing a shortage of priests as its population ages
Buddharoid builds on earlier chatbot versions developed by Kumagai.
With Japan facing a shortage of priests as its population ages, the university says robots like Buddharoid could help keep traditions alive or support real monks where needed.