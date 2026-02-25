Japan's Buddharoid is a monk robot that dispenses spiritual advice

Created by Professor Seiji Kumagai, Buddharoid can walk slowly, bow, and perform the classic gassho prayer pose. Its voice and gestures are synced for a more natural feel when it offers spiritual advice.

Japan is facing a shortage of priests as its population ages

Buddharoid builds on earlier chatbot versions developed by Kumagai.

With Japan facing a shortage of priests as its population ages, the university says robots like Buddharoid could help keep traditions alive or support real monks where needed.