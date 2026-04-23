Japan's MMX mission to launch Nov-Dec 2026 for Phobos samples

MMX will map both Martian moons

Once MMX arrives at Mars in 2027, it will map both Phobos and Deimos before landing on Phobos in 2029 to grab about 10gm of material.

These samples should make it back to Earth by 2031, hopefully answering whether the moons are captured asteroids or pieces of ancient Mars.

Helping out is the IDEFIX rover, which will land first and gather key data in Phobos's low gravity to guide the main mission.