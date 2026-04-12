Jared Isaacman says discovery odds low but life likely elsewhere

NASA studies Mars, icy moons, exoplanets

NASA is zeroing in on places that could actually support life. Mars gets a lot of attention, with rovers hunting for clues about past microbes.

They're also checking out icy moons like Europa and Enceladus, which might have hidden oceans.

Plus, telescopes are spotting exoplanets in habitable zones where water—and maybe life—could exist.

Even though we haven't found aliens yet, the search is going strong.