Jared Isaacman says discovery odds low but life likely elsewhere
Technology
Jared Isaacman says it's "probably not that high" we'll discover life beyond Earth, given the mind-blowing scale of the universe: think two trillion galaxies, each packed with billions of stars and many planets orbiting them.
He feels it's pretty unlikely that Earth is the only spot with life out there.
NASA studies Mars, icy moons, exoplanets
NASA is zeroing in on places that could actually support life. Mars gets a lot of attention, with rovers hunting for clues about past microbes.
They're also checking out icy moons like Europa and Enceladus, which might have hidden oceans.
Plus, telescopes are spotting exoplanets in habitable zones where water—and maybe life—could exist.
Even though we haven't found aliens yet, the search is going strong.