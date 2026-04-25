JAXA launches 10cm CubeSat with origami-inspired antenna unfolding 25 times
Technology
JAXA just launched a super-compact 10-centimeter CubeSat featuring an origami-inspired antenna that unfolds to 25 times its original size.
Sent into orbit from New Zealand on April 23, this mini-satellite is part of JAXA's push for smarter, more affordable space missions.
CubeSat for earthquakes, oceans, multispectral imaging
This CubeSat, one of the eight satellites, is designed to help with earthquake detection, ocean monitoring, and capturing multispectral images, all at a fraction of the cost of traditional satellites.
Thanks to clever designs like the Miura fold and cheaper launches (think Rocket Lab's Electron), even university teams can now build and send these satellites to space.
The global CubeSat industry is already worth $355 million.