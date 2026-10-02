JBL Live 780NC enables Auracast on iPhone with JBL app
Technology
JBL just dropped its Live 780NC headphones, and here's the big deal: iPhone users can tune in to Auracast broadcasts with no Apple support needed.
Just use the JBL Headphones app and you're in, making high-quality audio streaming way more accessible for iPhone fans.
JBL Live 780NC: $250, ANC, EQ
Beyond Auracast access, these headphones pack upgraded Bluetooth, longer battery life, noise cancelation, and EQ settings.
They're $250 and come in blue, green, champagne, black, or white, so you've got options to match your style while enjoying a smoother listening experience.