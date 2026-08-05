Jeff Dean announces Discovery Loop startup to automate scientific research
Technology
Jeff Dean, Google's longtime chief scientist, just launched a new startup called Discovery Loop.
The company wants to use AI to speed up scientific breakthroughs by automating everything from forming ideas to running experiments, basically making research way faster and smarter.
Dean announced the launch on X.
Google AI experts cofound Discovery Loop
Discovery Loop isn't just Dean, it's co-founded with Sanjay Ghemawat, Oriol Vinyals, and Quoc Le, all longtime Google AI experts.
They're starting out by focusing on machine learning, but plan to expand into other science and engineering fields.
Their big goal? To automate machine learning, science, and engineering to accelerate discoveries and progress.