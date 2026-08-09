Jeff Dean exits Google after 27 years amid AI shakeup
Jeff Dean, one of Google's earliest and most influential AI leaders, is leaving after 27 years.
He marked his goodbye with a photo of his sticker-covered laptop and Google badge on social media, a nod to all the big projects he helped shape.
His exit follows a recent shakeup in Google's AI leadership.
Jeff Dean launches Discovery Loop
Dean is teaming up with colleagues to launch Discovery Loop, a public-benefit company focused on automating large-scale AI experiments for machine learning and drug discovery.
Backed by Alphabet, Radical Ventures, and Khosla Ventures, the new venture will get computing support from Alphabet for its first year.
Dean's legacy at Google includes building tools like TensorFlow and helping Google Search grow massively.
Now he's bringing that innovation energy to his own startup.