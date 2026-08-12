Jeff Dean leaves Google for AI startup Discovery Loop
Jeff Dean, a major force behind Google's AI breakthroughs and one of the company's most influential AI leaders who oversaw and co-led the development of Gemini, Google's family of generative AI models, has left the company after nearly three decades.
On Wednesday, he announced his departure to 139 close colleagues during a video call at 8:30am.
and at 9am he formally announced Discovery Loop, an AI startup focused on using artificial intelligence to accelerate scientific discovery.
Jeff Dean's farewell drew 1,500 attendees
Dean's goodbye party was way bigger than expected: 1,500 people showed up instead of the planned 300.
He spent hours replying to hundreds of heartfelt messages from colleagues, showing just how much he meant to the Google community.
His departure marks a big shift for Google's AI team.