Jeff Dean leaves Google for AI startup Discovery Loop

Jeff Dean, a major force behind Google's AI breakthroughs and one of the company's most influential AI leaders who oversaw and co-led the development of Gemini, Google's family of generative AI models, has left the company after nearly three decades.

On Wednesday, he announced his departure to 139 close colleagues during a video call at 8:30am.

and at 9am he formally announced Discovery Loop, an AI startup focused on using artificial intelligence to accelerate scientific discovery.