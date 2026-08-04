Jeff Pu says Apple iPhone 18e will get 9GB RAM
Technology
Apple is set to launch the iPhone 18e with 9GB of RAM, an upgrade from the 17e's 8GB, making it a solid pick for anyone wanting more power without the premium price tag.
Analyst Jeff Pu says both the iPhone 18e and standard iPhone 18 are expected in March or April 2027, aiming to give budget-conscious users a performance boost.
iPhone 18e could use 1.5GBx6-die memory
The iPhone 18e could use a fresh memory setup (1.5GB x 6-die) instead of the current 2GB x 4-die arrangement, which should help run new AI features like smarter dictation and an even more expressive Siri.
This upgrade comes as memory shortages force several manufacturers to raise costs.
For those eyeing high-end models, Apple is likely unveiling the Pro, Pro Max, and possibly an Ultra or Fold version later in September.