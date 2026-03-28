Jeffrey Epstein survivors sue Google over alleged AI data leak
Technology
Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein are suing Google, saying its AI tools leaked their private information online after the Justice Department released evidence in the case.
Even after the Justice Department admitted mistakes, the lawsuit claims Google's AI kept exposing survivors' names and contact information, which led to harassment.
Lawsuit could set AI privacy precedent
The group accuses Google of "actionable doxxing" for not removing the data when warned.
The lawsuit seeks unspecified relief, arguing that tech giants need to do better at protecting personal information, especially as courts start questioning how laws like Section 230 apply to new AI technologies.
This case could set a big precedent for how AI handles sensitive data in the future.