Jensen Huang says AI has zero chance of ending humanity

Huang has opposed the idea of slowing down AI development, advocating instead for its acceleration with proper safety measures.

"We should go as fast as we can irrespective of anybody else," he said in a separate CBS News clip.

He emphasized that companies shouldn't launch products before they're ready or deploy unsafe systems.

His position aligns with his earlier comments at Salesforce's Dreamforce conference, where he opposed new AI-specific laws and stressed safety as an engineering responsibility for individual companies.