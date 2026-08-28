Jensen Huang says NVIDIA achieved AGI, calls milestone 'senseless'
What's the story
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang has claimed that the company has achieved Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), a goal that many tech giants have been chasing for years. However, Huang himself dismissed this milestone as "senseless." During an earnings call on Wednesday, he said, "For many tasks, we could say that we've already achieved AGI." But he didn't elaborate on what exactly he meant by this statement.
AGI definition
AI is evolving from simple prompts to autonomous agents
Huang's comments come amid an ongoing debate over the definition of AGI.
He said, "I think of all of those milestones and all those, you know, they're kind of senseless at this point."
The NVIDIA CEO also noted how AI is evolving from responding to simple prompts to becoming autonomous agents that can learn new skills and improve themselves recursively.
AI utility
AI's real value lies in productive and useful work
Huang stressed that the real value of AI lies in its ability to do "productive and useful work" and generate profitable tokens.
He said, "This is the exact phase where we're at. Which is the reason why everybody's leaning in."
This statement underscores NVIDIA's focus on making AI systems that can perform complex tasks efficiently and profitably.
Past claims
Huang previously claimed AGI achievement in March
This isn't the first time Huang has claimed that AGI has been achieved.
In March, he said on the Lex Fridman podcast, "I think we've achieved AGI." However, he didn't clarify what he meant by AGI.
This vagueness has led to a variety of definitions and benchmarks from other tech leaders, all revolving around the same nebulous concept: AI that can match or exceed human intelligence across different domains.
AGI interpretations
OpenAI's definition of AGI
OpenAI, a company founded with the explicit goal of building AGI, defines it as "highly autonomous systems that outperform humans at most economically valuable work."
However, this definition leaves a lot of room for interpretation.
The company has also worked out a financially-driven definition of AGI with Microsoft, reportedly systems that can generate at least $100 billion in profits.
AGI perspectives
Other tech leaders' takes on AGI
The lack of a clear definition for AGI hasn't stopped tech leaders from making predictions based on it.
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has called AGI "imprecise," even a "marketing term," preferring to talk about "powerful AI."
Meanwhile, Meta talks about "personal superintelligence," Microsoft "humanist superintelligence," and Amazon "useful general intelligence."
These varying terminologies highlight the ambiguity surrounding AGI in the tech industry.