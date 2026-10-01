Jensen Huang says NVIDIA will refuse chips to unsafe AI
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang says the company would stop selling its chips to a customer building AI software that isn't safe.
In his words, "But before you do so, you would have a conversation. We don't run other people's companies, and there's a limit to the judgment we apply to other companies' use of our technology. Our technology is general-purpose."
This puts NVIDIA right in the middle of big conversations about keeping AI tech responsible.
NVIDIA pledges $250 million to UK research
To back up these concerns, NVIDIA is donating $250 million over five years in UK research, with access to time on advanced computers helping the University of Oxford and University College London study safeguards and ways to control AI agents.
Huang is also pushing for built-in safety features, called containment technologies, to make sure as AI grows fast, it stays under control.