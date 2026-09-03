Jensen Huang urges G20 to address real AI harms now
Technology
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang wants G20 nations to stop worrying about sci-fi AI fears and instead tackle the actual problems AI is causing right now, like misinformation, privacy issues, and job losses.
Speaking at a global forum, he said these are the challenges that need urgent rules so technology grows in line with our values.
Jensen Huang backs international AI rules
Huang also called for countries to work together on smart AI rules.
He described AI as a "transformative technology" that could do a lot of good, but warned that things could go wrong if there aren't clear guidelines.
As governments debate new tech policies, his message is simple: let's handle what's real and make sure AI helps society, not hurts it.