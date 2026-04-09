Jeremy Hansen makes history on NASA Artemis II mission
Technology
Canada's own Jeremy Hansen is making history as part of NASA's Artemis II mission, aiming to bring humans back to the moon by 2028.
Mark Carney chatted with Hansen and his US crewmates, calling it a big moment for space and for Canada.
The mission wraps up with a splashdown near San Diego on Friday.
Mark Carney praises Jeremy Hansen's journey
Carney praised Hansen's journey from Air Force colonel to astronaut, spotlighting how U.S.-Canada teamwork is powering this lunar adventure.
He even joked about a viral Nutella moment on board, tying it back to Canada's maple leaf spirit.
Hansen says he hopes to return with a Canadian flag and some valuable lessons — reminding everyone that learning from failure is part of the broader Artemis program aiming for the moon's surface by 2028.