Jeremy Hansen makes history on NASA Artemis II mission

Mark Carney praises Jeremy Hansen's journey

Carney praised Hansen's journey from Air Force colonel to astronaut, spotlighting how U.S.-Canada teamwork is powering this lunar adventure.

He even joked about a viral Nutella moment on board, tying it back to Canada's maple leaf spirit.

Hansen says he hopes to return with a Canadian flag and some valuable lessons — reminding everyone that learning from failure is part of the broader Artemis program aiming for the moon's surface by 2028.