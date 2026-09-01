Jessica Meir and Sophie Adenot to conduct 6th all-woman spacewalk
Today, Jessica Meir of NASA and Sophie Adenot of the European Space Agency will team up for the sixth-ever all-woman spacewalk.
The mission kicks off at 8:30am EDT, lasts about 6.5 hours, and you can watch it live starting at 7:00am on NASA's channels or Space.com.
It's another milestone moment for women in space.
ISS retroreflector swap to improve docking
Meir and Adenot will upgrade the International Space Station (ISS) by swapping out a retroreflector to help spacecraft dock more smoothly.
They'll also install new data cables, prepare a $2 billion cosmic ray detector for future fixes, and replace a high-definition camera.
Fun fact: Adenot is the first French woman to do a spacewalk, while Meir will be making her seventh spacewalk, making her one of NASA's most experienced female astronauts.