Jessica Meir shares thundercloud photo from SpaceX Dragon at ISS
Technology
NASA astronaut Jessica Meir just shared a jaw-dropping shot of a giant thundercloud lit up by lightning, snapped from the window of a SpaceX Dragon capsule at the International Space Station.
She called it a "monster thundercloud" and said she was blown away by its size and brightness.
ISS astronauts capture superbolts, red sprites
Astronauts on the ISS regularly capture lightning and rare weather events as part of their Earth-watching missions.
From space, they get to see wild stuff like superbolts and red sprites, light shows that can stretch up to 80km high.