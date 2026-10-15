JetSynthesys launches JetKreate AI tool at CII Big Picture Summit
JetSynthesys just launched JetKreate, a new AI-powered tool that lets you create ads, music videos, and more, all in one place.
Announced at the CII Big Picture Summit 2026 in Mumbai, JetKreate brings scripting, visuals, audio, and video together for a smoother content creation experience.
You can try it out now at jetkreate.com.
JetKreate built for creators marketers brands
JetKreate is built for creators, marketers, and brands who want to make standout content fast. It uses top AI models like Google's Veo and ByteDance's Seedance to help you customize everything from scripts to visuals in styles like anime or 3D.
New users get free credits to explore features before choosing paid plans.
As Rajan Navani, chairman of JetSynthesys, puts it, "At JetSynthesys, we believe the future of the Orange Economy will be shaped by the creative power of Bharat. With JetKreate, we are taking this vision forward by empowering creators at the grassroots to move from being consumers of content to becoming owners of their ideas, stories, and creative worlds."