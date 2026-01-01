Jio launches ₹200 OTT pass with 30GB and 15 apps
Jio just dropped a new ₹200 OTT Pass, letting you binge across 15 streaming apps and more than 1,000 live TV channels for 28 days.
You also get 30GB of high-speed data, perfect for anyone who loves hopping between shows and movies on different platforms.
The pass sits under Jio's Entertainment Plans section online.
Pass streams via JioTV app, data-only
Big names like YouTube Premium, Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Sony LIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, and Sun NXT are all included (but sports channels aren't).
To start watching, claim YouTube Premium and Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition in the MyJio app; everything else streams through the JioTV app with your Jio number.
Note: this add-on is data-only (voice calls or SMS aren't part of the deal) and you'll need an active Jio base prepaid plan to use it.