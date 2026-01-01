Jio launches ₹200 OTT pass with 30GB and 15 apps

Pass streams via JioTV app, data-only

Big names like YouTube Premium, Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Sony LIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, and Sun NXT are all included (but sports channels aren't).

To start watching, claim YouTube Premium and Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition in the MyJio app; everything else streams through the JioTV app with your Jio number.

Note: this add-on is data-only (voice calls or SMS aren't part of the deal) and you'll need an active Jio base prepaid plan to use it.