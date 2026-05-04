Jio launches simplified 4G feature phone plans after TRAI criticism
Jio just rolled out new "4G Feature Phone Plans," making things simpler after TRAI called out the old device-specific recharges for being confusing.
Now, these plans are meant to be clearer and more accessible for JioPhone users and users of 4G keypad devices.
Yearly plan ₹1,234 offers 168GB
The basics start at ₹123 and get you unlimited calls, 0.5GB data per day (14GB total), and 300 SMS for 28 days.
There are longer options too: ₹234 for 56 days, ₹369 for 84 days, and a yearly plan at ₹1,234 with a big total of 168GB over 336 days.
Add-ons and ₹21 4-day plan
If you need extra data, add-ons like ₹26 for 2GB or ₹62 for 6GB are available.
There's also a quick four-day plan at ₹21 with unlimited calls and daily data, perfect if you just need something short-term.
The old ₹91 recharge is gone; now, ₹123 is the new starting point for regular users.