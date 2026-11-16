Jio pursuing satellite internet with ISRO and Skyroot, SpaceX backup
Jio is working with Indian companies like Skyroot Aerospace and the Indian Space Research Organization, or ISRO, to launch satellites for its upcoming satellite internet services.
The goal is to build a fully homegrown satellite network, but since India's rocket capacity is still catching up, Jio is also talking to SpaceX as a backup.
Jio plans about 1,600 satellites
Jio aims to put about 1,600 satellites into orbit, which could give a major lift to India's private space industry and open doors for local startups.
Skyroot recently made headlines with its Vikram-1 mission in July 2026.
Still, challenges like higher launch costs compared to SpaceX and limited payload sizes mean there is work ahead before everything takes off.