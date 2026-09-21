Jio, T-Mobile and Syniverse claim world-first 5G SA roaming launch
Jio, T-Mobile, and Syniverse just launched what they say is the world's first 5G standalone (SA) roaming service.
Now, if you're traveling internationally with any of the networks, you'll get smooth 5G data and calls: more reliable connections and slow speeds.
The companies say this means faster internet, less lag, and way more reliable service wherever you go.
Partnership promises seamless international connectivity
This partnership is a big step for global connectivity. Jio says it opens doors for cool new features like cross-network perks and AI-powered services.
T-Mobile promises your 5G experience will feel the same whether you're traveling between countries.
Plus, Syniverse is handling security behind the scenes to keep everything safe and seamless, so your next trip might just feel a lot more connected.