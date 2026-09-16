Jio users can get free 1-year Canva subscription
What's the story
Reliance Jio has teamed up with design platform Canva to offer its customers a year-long free subscription of Canva Pro or Canva Pro Lite. The offer, which is valued at ₹4,000 or more, is available for eligible users on select prepaid and postpaid plans. The partnership aims to make Canva's design tools more accessible to Jio customers, even those with little design experience.
Claim process
How to get the offer
To avail the free Canva subscription, Jio users need to log into their MyJio app and search for the Canva offer.
The companies have said that there are no hidden charges or additional subscription fees involved.
The offer is available on select prepaid and postpaid plans, including those priced at ₹349 and above with 2GB/day data.
Subscription benefits
Canva Pro vs Pro Lite
Canva Pro comes with a large library of premium templates, photos, videos, and fonts.
It also offers tools like one-tap background remover and Magic Eraser. AI-powered features such as conversational chat-to-design capabilities are also included.
On the other hand, Canva Pro Lite gives access to some top features of Canva Pro but with certain limitations.
Language accessibility
Content can be created in Hindi and other Indian languages
The partnership also expands language support, allowing users to create content in Hindi and other Indian languages.
This move is aimed at making professional-quality design tools more accessible to millions of users across India.
From September 16, eligible Jio customers can avail the Canva benefit for free via supported recharge channels.