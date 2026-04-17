JioCinema launches ChatGPT-powered conversational voice discovery for shows and movies
Technology
JioHotstar just dropped Conversational Voice Discovery (CVD), a new feature that lets you find shows or movies by simply saying what you're in the mood for (like "koi light-hearted comedy dikhao") instead of scrolling forever.
It's all powered by ChatGPT, so recommendations feel more personal and less like guesswork.
Bilingual searches, JioHotstar-only library, ChatGPT fallback
You can switch between Hindi and English as you chat with CVD, making searches smooth for everyone.
Just note: suggestions are limited to JioHotstar's own content library.
Also, if you ask really specific stuff, like IMDb ratings, it might not have the answer and could send you over to ChatGPT, which can break up the flow a bit.