JioCinema launches ChatGPT-powered conversational voice discovery for shows and movies

Bilingual searches, JioHotstar-only library, ChatGPT fallback

You can switch between Hindi and English as you chat with CVD, making searches smooth for everyone.

Just note: suggestions are limited to JioHotstar's own content library.

Also, if you ask really specific stuff, like IMDb ratings, it might not have the answer and could send you over to ChatGPT, which can break up the flow a bit.