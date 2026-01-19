JioHotstar bumps up subscription prices, adds more flexible plans
JioHotstar is raising prices for its Super and Premium subscriptions starting January 28, 2026.
New users will pay the updated rates, but current auto-renewing subscribers keep their old prices.
Monthly plans will be available across all tiers from ₹79, with higher quarterly and annual costs for Super and Premium.
What's changing with the new pricing?
Mobile users can grab a monthly plan at ₹79; quarterly and annual rates stay at ₹149 and ₹499.
The Super tier now starts at ₹149/month, with quarterly (₹349) and yearly (₹1,099) options costing a bit more.
Premium still costs ₹299/month but jumps to ₹699/quarter or ₹2,199/year.
Why the hike?
JioHotstar says big-screen viewing has grown sharply.
Sushant Sreeram, Head - SVOD Business & Chief Marketing Officer, JioStar, shared that these changes help them invest in better shows, live sports, and streaming quality going forward.
Content perks & flexibility
Super and Premium packs include free Hollywood content; mobile users can unlock it as an add-on starting at ₹49/month.
The new monthly plans aim to give solo viewers or families using multiple devices more flexibility without long-term commitment.