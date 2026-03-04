Jio's Mathew Oommen says AI era isn't an upgrade

At MWC 2026 in Barcelona, Jio Platforms CEO Mathew Oommen shared that Jio is moving beyond just connecting people—now it's about building real intelligence through AI and teamwork. As he put it, "AI era isn't an upgrade. It's a reset."

Jio Intelligence Grid and token service for AI Oommen introduced the Jio Intelligence Grid and revealed plans for Jio to become one of the first scalable token service providers, aiming to make AI more affordable—just like they did with cheap data and free calls.

With global AI investments hitting $3 trillion this year, he wants Jio to set the pace on cost and scale.

Reliance/Jio pledge ₹10 lakh crore (duration not stated here) Jio's betting big on India's tech future, with Reliance/Jio pledging ₹10 lakh crore (duration not stated here) for AI ecosystems, as announced by Mukesh Ambani at the India AI Impact Summit, including renewable-powered data centers and sovereign AI infrastructure for areas like healthcare and agriculture.

Oommen also highlighted how telecom can power up everything from energy to security.