JioShield service launched in India: How it protects your family
What's the story
Reliance Jio has launched a new subscription-based service called JioShield, aimed at enhancing family safety. The innovative solution is designed to keep parents connected with their children and elderly family members through location tracking, safety alerts, and digital controls. The service comes in two connected apps - one for parents and another for their children or elderly relatives.
Subscription
Subscription costs ₹1,000 per year
JioShield is available at an annual subscription fee of ₹1,000.
However, as part of Jio's 10th anniversary celebrations, eligible customers will get a ₹1,000 Jio recharge voucher with the subscription.
This effectively makes the annual subscription free for those who qualify.
The anniversary offer also includes 12 months of Canva Pro worth ₹4,000.
Safety features
Check out the features of JioShield
JioShield comes with a range of features aimed at ensuring family safety and managing digital activities.
These include location tracking, safety alerts, SOS alerts, and low-battery alerts for the linked device.
For children, it also offers screen time controls to help parents manage and monitor device usage, as well as app and contact controls to restrict access on the child's device.
App connectivity
How to use JioShield?
JioShield operates through a two-app system.
The parent uses the JioThings app, while the child or elderly family member uses the JioShield app on their smartphone.
Once both apps are connected, parents can access features like location tracking, safety alerts, screen time management, as well as app and contact controls from their device.