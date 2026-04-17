Job seeker's viral post shows AI recruiter cutting them off
Technology
A job seeker's post about a clunky interview with an AI recruiter is making waves online.
The applicant described how the AI kept cutting them off with lines like "That's great. Next question," even before they finished answering.
When they asked for a human, the bot replied that it would pass along the message, and eventually ended the call.
Users share awkward AI interview stories
The story hit a nerve: many people chimed in with their own awkward AI interview stories and worries about losing the personal side of hiring.
Some joked about testing these bots just to show where they fall short, while others questioned whether relying on AI for such important decisions really makes sense.