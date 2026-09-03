John Lewis launches 'Gift List' YouTube show with Angela Scanlon
John Lewis just dropped a new YouTube chat show called Gift List, hosted by Angela Scanlon.
The 6-episode series features broadcaster Louis Theroux appearing on the first show, with guests discussing good and bad presents they have given and received, and it will run through Christmas.
The show is inspired by Waitrose's hit podcast Dish and aims to make itself and its products more visible to chatbots and more prominent in AI search results, with clips disseminated via other social media channels.
Peter Ruis cites AI search rise
John Lewis is hoping Gift List will help it stand out in AI-powered searches and keep up with how people shop online these days.
Outgoing boss Peter Ruis pointed out that customer searches using AI jumped from 0.3% to 2.5% in just a year.
Alongside the vodcast, John Lewis has been updating its stores and focusing on trending products for the season.
Ruis says he is feeling upbeat about the holidays despite a tough economy, with financial results coming next week.