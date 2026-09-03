John Lewis launches 'Gift List' YouTube show with Angela Scanlon

John Lewis is hoping Gift List will help it stand out in AI-powered searches and keep up with how people shop online these days.

Outgoing boss Peter Ruis pointed out that customer searches using AI jumped from 0.3% to 2.5% in just a year.

Alongside the vodcast, John Lewis has been updating its stores and focusing on trending products for the season.

Ruis says he is feeling upbeat about the holidays despite a tough economy, with financial results coming next week.