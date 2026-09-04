John Marum and AuralVision build hat for visually impaired users
Technology
Led by RHIT alum John Marum and his nonprofit AuralVision, a baseball hat for visually impaired users uses time-of-flight sensors to spot obstacles and gives haptic feedback: Basically, it lets you feel when something's in the way.
The idea started as glasses but switched to a hat after two blind beta testers said it would be more convenient to simply put a hat on when walking outside.
Prototype packs brim sensors 12-hour battery
The prototype packs sensors on the brim, speakers, a microcontroller, and lasts about 12 hours on 1 charge (no Wi-Fi needed).
Testers suggested tweaks for older users, like adjusting the haptic feedback.
With mixed feedback so far, Marum hopes to continue working with the students in hopes of eventually bringing the technology to market.