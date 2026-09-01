'Product builder' John Ternus takes charge at Apple
What's the story
On his last day as Apple's CEO, Tim Cook has endorsed his successor, John Ternus. In a memo to employees, Cook said he is "not leaving Apple," just stepping down from the CEO role. "Few people understand what it takes to build products that change the world the way John does," he added. The move hints at a renewed focus on hardware and product execution in Apple's next chapter.
Product innovation
Ternus has a strong track record
Under Ternus's leadership, Apple has launched several notable products such as the ultra-thin iPhone Air, lower-cost MacBook Neo, and AirPods with hearing health features.
He has also headed the hardware engineering team for Apple's entire device range.
This experience could be instrumental in shaping Apple's future strategy, especially as hardware becomes increasingly important in the AI era.
Leadership transition
Cook's memo doesn't touch on AI, services, or regulation
Cook's farewell memo doesn't address Apple's future in AI, services, or regulation.
Instead, he expresses gratitude for leading Apple and highlights the company's culture as what really matters.
He wrote about a shared belief that "what we build matters" and that they have both the opportunity and responsibility to leave the world better than they found it.
Cook will continue to serve as executive chairman at Apple.
Farewell note
Cook expressed his deep love for Apple and its team
In his farewell note, Cook expressed his deep love for Apple and its team. He thanked them for their support and said he had never seen or been with such an extraordinary team before.
"There is something truly special about Apple," he wrote, adding that the company proves culture triumphs over everything.
Cook also said he will miss leading and being with his team but is at peace with his decision to step down as CEO.