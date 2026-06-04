Johnson & Johnson announces VARIPULSE approval for AFib in India

VARIPULSE shows over 84% success

Indian patients often get AFib about 10 years earlier than people in the West, so catching it early is key.

The VARIPULSE Platform has shown strong results in global studies: over 84% success with very few complications.

Experts like Dr. Dhanunjaya Lakkireddy say this could really change how AFib is treated here, offering safer, minimally invasive therapy with less radiation exposure.