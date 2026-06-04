Johnson & Johnson announces VARIPULSE approval for AFib in India
Technology
Johnson & Johnson announced the approval of the VARIPULSE Platform, a new system to treat atrial fibrillation (AFib), a heart rhythm problem that puts millions of Indians at higher risk for stroke and heart failure.
This tech connects with CARTO 3 mapping to make procedures more precise and efficient, marking a big step forward for heart care in India.
VARIPULSE shows over 84% success
Indian patients often get AFib about 10 years earlier than people in the West, so catching it early is key.
The VARIPULSE Platform has shown strong results in global studies: over 84% success with very few complications.
Experts like Dr. Dhanunjaya Lakkireddy say this could really change how AFib is treated here, offering safer, minimally invasive therapy with less radiation exposure.