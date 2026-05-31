Johnson & Johnson's Erleada with hormone-blocking therapy reduces progression/death 20%

Large trial shows Erleada ninefold response

In a trial of more than 2,000 men, those who got Erleada were nine times more likely to have barely any detectable cancer at surgery compared with hormone therapy alone.

Plus, using Erleada before and after surgery nearly doubled the time before needing more treatment and lowered recurrence and death risks by 29%.

Johnson & Johnson is now aiming for global approval, so this could soon become part of standard care.

Side effects like hot flashes and urinary issues were in line with what doctors expected.