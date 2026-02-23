Join us at the ET AI Conclave and Awards
The Economic Times is presenting the ET AI Conclave and Awards on February 26, 2026, in Bengaluru.
Over 250 leaders—think CXOs, founders, policymakers, investors, and tech experts—will gather for hands-on discussions (not just speeches) about how AI will grow across India.
Get ready for engaging discussions with industry leaders
Expect more than 10 sessions led by big names like Ankush Sabharwal (corover.ai), Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (Biocon), and experts from NVIDIA and Sarvam AI.
Topics range from responsible AI to investment trends, all designed to spark real conversations and fresh ideas.
Showcasing India's AI success stories
The conclave isn't just about talk—it'll also honor organizations making a real impact with AI.
These awards celebrate projects that show true innovation and business results, spotlighting what's actually working in India's fast-moving AI scene.