Why Telegram is now banned in Jordan
What's the story
Jordan has decided to block messaging app Telegram over national security concerns. The country's Public Security Directorate announced the move, saying it was part of an effort to protect society from "attempts to spread extremism and radicalisation, all of which threaten societal security and national interests, in accordance with existing legislation." The decision comes after a deadly church attack last month that killed nine people and prompted retaliatory airstrikes on Syria.
Security concerns
App's alleged use by Islamic State militants
The decision to ban Telegram is also linked to its alleged use by Islamic State militants for communication.
The app, created by Pavel Durov, who is in exile from Russia, has been used by these extremists to issue statements.
Durov is already facing investigations in several countries over similar concerns.
In July, Russia charged him with facilitating terrorist activity through his app's use by Ukrainian spies for planning attacks inside Russia.
Denial of wrongdoing
Durov's defense and ongoing concerns
In light of the allegations, Durov has denied any wrongdoing and claims that Telegram has done more than its fair share to moderate content and cooperate with authorities in fighting crime.
Despite these claims, the concerns over the app's potential use for spreading extremism and radicalization remain a major issue for countries like Jordan.