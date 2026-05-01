Judge Gonzalez Rogers doubts Elon Musk's AI warnings in lawsuit
Elon Musk is in court, claiming AI could be a serious danger to humanity, but the judge wasn't convinced.
Judge Gonzalez Rogers pointedly said that I suspect that there are a number of people who do not want to put the future of humanity in Mr. Musk's hands.
This all comes as Musk sues OpenAI's Sam Altman, saying the company broke its promises and shifted focus after teaming up with Microsoft.
Musk seeks $150 billion from OpenAI
Musk wants $150 billion from OpenAI, arguing it broke their original agreement by taking Microsoft's money and becoming for-profit.
The trial is also digging into whether Musk used OpenAI tech at his own AI startup, xAI.
Meanwhile, Microsoft (now a big player thanks to its huge investment) is framing this as just part of the growing competition in the AI world.