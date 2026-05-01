Judge Gonzalez Rogers doubts Elon Musk's AI warnings in lawsuit Technology May 01, 2026

Elon Musk is in court, claiming AI could be a serious danger to humanity, but the judge wasn't convinced.

Judge Gonzalez Rogers pointedly said that I suspect that there are a number of people who do not want to put the future of humanity in Mr. Musk's hands.

This all comes as Musk sues OpenAI's Sam Altman, saying the company broke its promises and shifted focus after teaming up with Microsoft.