Julia Seidel study suggests magnetic fields slow hot Jupiter winds

Hotter hot Jupiters have weaker winds

Researchers used powerful instruments (MAROON-X and ESPRESSO) to check out seven hot Jupiters and found wind speeds between 2 and 7km per second, way less than predicted for such extreme heat.

Strangely, the hotter the planet, the weaker its winds.

This could be our first real clue that magnetic activity shapes weather on distant worlds, changing how we think about alien atmospheres.