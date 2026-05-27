Jupiter, Venus and Mercury align in western sky after sunset

US viewing times and telescope tips

Wait until the sun has fully set before grabbing binoculars or a telescope for the clearest look.

In the US Mercury dips below the horizon about 90 minutes after sunset, with Venus following an hour later; Jupiter sticks around until just before midnight alongside stars Castor and Pollux in Gemini.

If you have a telescope, you might even catch Jupiter's moons or see some cool details on both planets!