Jupiter, Venus and Mercury align in western sky after sunset
Technology
Look up tonight! Jupiter, Venus, and Mercury are lining up in the western sky just after sunset, a rare sight you can catch from clear-sky locations.
Jupiter will be a steady bright spot about 30 degrees above the horizon, Venus will shine below it like a bright star, and Mercury will be lower down and a bit trickier to spot.
US viewing times and telescope tips
Wait until the sun has fully set before grabbing binoculars or a telescope for the clearest look.
In the US Mercury dips below the horizon about 90 minutes after sunset, with Venus following an hour later; Jupiter sticks around until just before midnight alongside stars Castor and Pollux in Gemini.
If you have a telescope, you might even catch Jupiter's moons or see some cool details on both planets!