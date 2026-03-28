JustSext launches April 10 with AI versions of adult stars

JustSext offers creators passive earnings

JustSext currently has AI replicas of about 45 stars, including Sophie Dee and Lena The Plug.

For creators, it's not just about extra income: Company estimates project Tyra could bring in more than $385,000 in her first year while her AI persona handles fan interactions.

This setup lets models earn passively and focus on other goals, like Tyra planning to go to esthetician school or write a book.

New users also get 20 free tokens to try things out.