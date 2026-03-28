JustSext launches April 10 with AI versions of adult stars
The adult entertainment world is getting a tech upgrade with JustSext, a new platform launching April 10 that features AI versions of popular adult film stars.
Users can chat with these digital clones, request custom content, and get a more personalized experience than ever before, all powered by AI.
JustSext offers creators passive earnings
JustSext currently has AI replicas of about 45 stars, including Sophie Dee and Lena The Plug.
For creators, it's not just about extra income: Company estimates project Tyra could bring in more than $385,000 in her first year while her AI persona handles fan interactions.
This setup lets models earn passively and focus on other goals, like Tyra planning to go to esthetician school or write a book.
New users also get 20 free tokens to try things out.