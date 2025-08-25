JWST finds new moon of Uranus, missed by Voyager 2

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) just spotted a new, tiny moon orbiting Uranus—called S/2025 U1. It's only about 10km wide and was missed by Voyager 2 back in 1986. Thanks to this find, Uranus now has 29 known moons, showing off how good JWST is at catching even the smallest objects way out in space.

New moon sits between Ophelia and Bianca S/2025 U1 orbits Uranus at about 56,000km from the planet's center, sitting between the moons Ophelia and Bianca.

This adds another twist to Uranus's already crowded system—which actually has more small inner moons than any other planet in our solar system.

Discovery could lead to more hidden moons The way these little moons interact with Uranus's rings hints at a pretty wild past for the system.

Finding S/2025 U1 suggests there could be even more hidden moons waiting to be discovered and helps scientists piece together how this distant planet's family of moons came to be.