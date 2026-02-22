JWST has found a jellyfish galaxy: What is it

The tail contains young, compact regions of intense star formation (no age estimate is given in the source article). Each clump is massive (about 100 million times the mass of our Sun) and forms new stars at a steady pace.

The knots might become galaxies 1 day

You can't see this galaxy directly because it's so far away, but JWST's images are shown in the paper in The Astrophysical Journal if you're curious.

Scientists think these starry knots might one day become faint galaxies of their own.