JWST shares new image of N159 in Large Magellanic Cloud
Technology
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has shared an amazing new image of the N159 nebula, a star-forming region 161,000 light-years away in the Large Magellanic Cloud.
The snapshot covers a huge area threaded with denser filaments of reddish molecular hydrogen that hide countless energetic young stars, giving us a rare look at how stars are born in places very different from our own galaxy.
N159 nebula young and metal poor
N159 is less than three million years old and has fewer metals than star nurseries in the Milky Way, making it a window to the distant past.
JWST's detailed observations, like the nebula's blue glow from ionized hydrogen, are helping scientists piece together how stars evolve over time.
It's another big step in understanding our cosmic origins!