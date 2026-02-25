Kanha is India's 1st AI companion for kids
Kanha, which has no display and no videos, skips the screens and chats with kids to spark curiosity, build learning habits, and support emotional growth—all through natural conversations.
Kanha remembers past chats and adjusts to each child's pace
Kanha tells stories and guides kids through voice-first interaction, remembers past chats, and adjusts to each child's pace.
Parents can check summaries of what their child talked about, watch for emotional cues, set safe usage hours, and even get reminders for reading or family time.
'Kanha is designed to grow alongside every child'
Founder Ankush Sabharwal says Kanha isn't just another voice assistant—it's inspired by Krishna's playful wisdom and Indian values like empathy and balance.
"Kanha is designed to grow alongside every child," he said.