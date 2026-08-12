Karnataka launches Tathyakosh.in aggregating over 1.5 million public datasets for researchers
Technology
Karnataka just rolled out Tathyakosh.in, a new platform that pulls together over 1.5 million public datasets from 458 different sources, all in one place.
Built with help from the IIT Alumni Centre Bengaluru, it's designed to make finding reliable information way less of a hassle.
The platform could really help out areas like healthcare and agriculture.
Tathyakosh.in links to original sources
Instead of storing data itself, Tathyakosh links you straight to the original sources so you know exactly where your information comes from.
The platform is open and noncommercial, and aims to save time for researchers, startups, and policymakers by making public data easier to access and use for innovation or projects.