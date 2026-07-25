Why Karnataka government has joined hands with Anthropic
What's the story
The Karnataka government has partnered with US-based artificial intelligence (AI) firm Anthropic. The partnership will see the formation of two joint working groups, comprising officials from the state's Centre for E-governance and Home Department. Their main task will be to find ways to use AI in these departments. This was announced by Priyank Kharge, Minister of Home Affairs and Information Technology, after his visit to Anthropic's Bengaluru office.
Skill development
Claude certifications for AI skilling
During his visit, Kharge also discussed plans to expand AI skilling across Karnataka via Claude certifications. These would be targeted at students, professionals, and enterprises.
The move is aimed at enabling start-ups and developers in the state to leverage Anthropic's AI tools.
"Exchanged ideas on their AI for Science and Claude for Education programs," said Kharge while emphasizing the importance of these initiatives.
AI applications
Enhancing citizen services through AI
Kharge also highlighted Anthropic's demonstration of a range of practical applications around AI-enabled citizen services.
These included multilingual experiences, responsible deployment, and the use of existing government datasets to improve public service delivery.
The Congress government in Karnataka is looking to leverage these capabilities for administrative purposes and job creation in the state.
AI education
Plans for a public-private AI university in Karnataka
Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has also been in talks with Google executives about a public-private AI university in the state.
"We don't want the government alone to build it. We want to partner with industry. You should take the lead, and the government will stand beside you," Shivakumar told an IT industry delegation.
The proposed AI university will be a center for learning, innovation, collaboration, and public digital access.